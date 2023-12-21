Discover an ideal first home with lots of potential

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
This House of the Week is a neat and tidy home which would suit the first home buyer, a retired couple, with features that could also interest an investor.
This home has three bedrooms all featuring built-in robes. The bathroom is centrally located and has a shower over the bath and a vanity, with the toilet located separately.
The living space in this home consists of a separate loungeroom and a large family room placed near the back of the home.
The kitchen is also near the back of the home and is next to a spacious dining room.
Walking outside to the secure backyard you'll discover a lock-up shed with cement flooring, an undercover area, and a well-fenced secure yard, perfect for children or pets to play.
This home has ducted gas heating, ducted evaporative air conditioning, an alarm system, and a single carport and a lock up garage.
Overlooking the park, the home is close to the Parkview School and only a short distance to the main street.
