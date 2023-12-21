MIA Breeders Plate: Exciting Boxing Day Race in Leeton Advertising Feature

Reinsman Jackson Painting celebrates Blazing Home's win in the 2022 MIA Breeders Plate. Picture by Courtney Rees

Leeton Harness Racing Club's 69th Southern Central Engineering MIA Breeders Plate for 2 year olds will be the main race on the evening of Boxing Day, December 26.



Gates will open at 5pm, entry is free, and it's a great event for racing enthusiasts and ordinary locals alike.

In addition to the $30,000 prize money on offer for the main race, club president and secretary Joanne Punch said that this is also a chance for NSW trainers who haven't had a win in 2023 yet to have one more crack at getting their bonus for a win before the year ends.

The evening is also a wonderful social event.



Joanne noted that it's quite normal for most of the young adults from the Leeton region who have gone off to university or for other career pursuits to come home to see family for Christmas, and then catch up with one another on Boxing Day at Lin Gordon Paceway.

The canteen and bar will be open, and Joanne noted that everyone is welcome to bring their own picnic to have outside on the lawn area, making it a good chance to get through those Christmas leftovers. Just remember to not bring alcohol because they don't have the right licence for that.



The ice cream van and the donut van are also planning to be there.

Other activities will include face painting, a jumping castle, and the locally-famous Leeton Lions train will be there too.



Local Riverina-based band Remedy are booked to play live music on December 26 as well.

While the MIA Breeders Plate will be broadcast on SKY in between other events in other regions, Leeton will also have other races on the evening.

Support races on December 26 will include the heats of the Golden Apple Super Store NR up to 50, and Milbrae Quarries NR up to 60. These are open for all eligible horses, regardless of training location (so this includes any interested Victorians). The finals for these classes will be conducted on January 1 (for the TAB Carnival of Cups meeting, when you can enjoy a similar family-friendly event with the added novelty of a 50m Dachshund Dash).



Leeton's mini trotters will be out on track again (and also right across Leeton's Christmas carnival program).



Joanne described the MIA Breeders Plate as a race that trainers, drivers and owners from the Riverina region are especially keen to win.

2022's winner was Blazing Home driven by reinsman Jackson Painting.

"It was just a relief really after missing out on that group one series," Painting said shortly after the Breeders Plate win.

"To have all the owners and family here makes it pretty special.

"It's a race everyone in the area strives to win so to win it was a pretty good feeling."

It also marked trainer David Kennedy's second MIA Breeders Plate win, and showed that Blazing Home had made a full recovery from a hoof abscess which derailed his group one Vicbred Super Series campaign a week earlier.