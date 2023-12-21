Leeton Lions wrap year up with light tours and Christmas cake

With the festive season in full swing, the president and members of the Lions Club of Leeton would like to thank everyone for their support over the past 12 months and wish all a Merry Christmas and a safe and prosperous New Year.
As in past years, the Lions Club of Leeton have donated cakes to charity groups in the community.
Again this year donations have been made to the Salvation Army and Pinnacle Community Services for use by Meals on Wheels when delivering Christmas meals to the elderly.
If you are still looking for a Lions Christmas Cake, they are available at the Leeton branch of Beyond Bank, Leeton Steel and David Middleton Dentist.
Lions would also like to thank everyone who participated in our Christmas Light tours.
The tours have been patronized rather well and it is worth seeing the houses that have been decorated.
As Lions will be entering a quiet time of the year, our club will be going into recess until February.
However, during the break we will still accept unwanted spectacles and sunglasses.
You can lodge these items at Blue Frog Optical, Amcal Pharmacy, Leeton Library and Leeton Steel.
Donated items will be cleaned and graded for distribution to countries where Save Sight projects are carrying out this valuable work.
Any inquiries regarding train bookings for events and functions can be made through our Facebook page or by phoning 0455 631 170. New members are also welcome in 2024 as it continues to work for the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.