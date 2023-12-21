The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton's 'fairer' rates pie good for some, but not all

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "FAIRER" rates system will be in place in Leeton shire over the next two years, with businesses set to pay more of the pie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.