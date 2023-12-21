Leeton's 'fairer' rates pie good for some, but not all

A "FAIRER" rates system will be in place in Leeton shire over the next two years, with businesses set to pay more of the pie.
A two-year rate rebalancing program will come into effect from the 2024-25 financial year onwards, following endorsement by councillors at the December ordinary meeting.
The program's proposed length of three years was reduced to two on the recommendation of councillor Tony Ciccia.
Cr Ciccia told the meeting he felt with the announced IPART rate peg now at 4.5 per cent, a third year would be "going too far".
The assumed rate peg during public consultation was 2.5 per cent.
The new adopted ordinary rate structure, which council says is aimed at improving fairness and equity across the rating categories, will see the rate peg redistributed from farmland onto business for two years only.
Further, council will introduce two new rating sub-categories "business industrial - Leeton" and "business industrial - Whitton".
Residential ratepayers will see no change to the proportion of rates paid overall (beyond the annual rate peg).
As a result of the two-year rate peg "holiday", farmers will see a reduction in the proportion of rates paid overall by that category.
On the other hand, the business category of ratepayers will see an increase in the proportion of rates paid overall as both the usual rate peg plus the farmland equivalent rate peg will be apportioned to them.
The increase will be split 25-75 between general and industrial businesses.
From year three, all rating categories will go back to "normal", having exactly the same IPART rate peg applied to each.
Mayor Tony Reneker said the aim of the two-year program was to get the rating categories closer to the NSW average for similar-sized councils.
"Currently, compared to similar sized councils across NSW, Leeton shire farmland average rates are higher than the NSW average and business average rates are significantly lower than the NSW average," he said.
"It's important to note the new rating structure will not generate any additional revenue to Council (beyond the annual rate peg).
"It's solely designed to rebalance the rates more fairly and equitably between all rating categories."
The new rating structure will apply from July 1.
In 2024 local government elections will be held and it remains to be seen if council will again propose an SRV before then.
