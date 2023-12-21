Leeton contractors win the job for big-ticket projects

TWO major projects will soon be able to start in Leeton after tenders were awarded.
Leeton Shire Council has accepted the tender provided by Boots Civil for a contracted price of $428,535.32 (inclusive of GST) for the construction of a new trench at the Leeton Landfill and Recycling Centre.
The new trench will serve as a crucial component of waste management for the residents of the shire and guarantee the safe and proper disposal of waste.
Council has also awarded the tender for the delivery of the electrical upgrade at the Leeton Sewer Treatment Plant to I2R for a contracted price of $413,517.10 (inclusive of GST).
The purpose of this upgrade is to rectify non-compliant electrical installations and remediate safety concerns identified on-site.
Additionally, the project will see the installation of power factor correction units and active harmonic filtration assisting with council's energy bills on the site.
However, the news wasn't as possible for one other project.
Council rejected all tenders received for the Vance Estate stage three expansion project on the basis of non-conformance and price.
Council instead resolved to enter into direct negotiations with one or more suppliers, including, but not limited to Boots Civil.
