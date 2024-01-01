Weather radar locks in predictions for Leeton's first week of 2024

JUST like the gifts under the tree, there was a mixed bag of weather for Leeton shire over the festive period.
Christmas Day in Leeton brought rain and a drop in temperature in the morning before the sun shone through later in the day.
The sunshine didn't last too long as Boxing Day again brought showers and cooler temperatures.
Close to 15mm of rain fell on December 26 in Leeton shire, with the mercury only reaching 22.3 degrees, which was 8.8 degrees lower than the average for that time of year.
Things started to heat up slightly in the days that followed before more rain fell on Friday, December 30 with 6.6mm recorded.
Residents were then greeted with bright blue skies and sunshine for the final weekend of 2023, with the temperature reaching a pleasant 25.8 degrees on Saturday, December 30 and a warmer 31.6 degrees on New Year's Eve.
A warm New Year's Day has been predicted, with Leeton shire expected to hit 35 degrees.
For the remainder of the first week of 2024, residents can expect more of the same, with more rain predicted.
First week of 2024 weather for Leeton shire:
