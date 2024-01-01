The Irrigator
Home/News/World

Weather radar locks in predictions for Leeton's first week of 2024

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 1 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JUST like the gifts under the tree, there was a mixed bag of weather for Leeton shire over the festive period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

More from World
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.