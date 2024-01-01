'Time to get our ducks in a row': Leeton mayor talks 2024

A BIG year awaits when it comes to local politics in Leeton, with 2024 marking an election year.
Local government elections will be held in September and it should prove to be an interesting contest in Leeton shire.
Some long-serving councillors will no doubt be considering their future, while the door will also be open to other residents wanting to throw their hat in the ring, particularly in the ongoing aftermath of Leeton's failed bid for a special rate variation at the end of 2022.
This was something many in the community disagreed with, meaning 2024 is the perfect chance to consider running for a councillor position for those who want to make a difference in the shire.
With a new year now stretching ahead, Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker has discussed what he would like to see be achieved.
"The first thing is it's an election year ... so that means we're really keen to get things completed," councillor Reneker said.
"We've already made good inroads over the last year. The Wamoon sewerage project is done, the new classroom at the Leeton Early Learning Centre has been done, Canal Street upgrade is happening and will hopefully be finished soon.
"The Roxy is on track to hopefully be finished in the first half (of 2024).
"We're really focused on regaining the community's confidence as well. We want to keep being transparent in what we do and trying to be even more transparent."
Councillor Reneker said while local government is considered to be "politics", he believes the main role of a council is to serve the community it represents and to do that in a manner that is both productive and sound.
"We're (Leeton shire) different from many other councils where our councillors here are not aligned or run under political parties, there's no agenda, we have good debate, but everyone's main goal is to do their best for the shire," Cr Reneker said.
"I believe over the last year we have really improved our communication with the community and I think people are responding to that.
"We do listen to people and take what people have to say into consideration."
In 2024, council is also hoping to head out into the shire's smaller communities not for meetings, but to go and chat with residents and have an open dialogue with them.
Financial sustainability for council is also another area that continues to be at the forefront of the minds of both councillors and staff, according to Cr Reneker.
"We still haven't resolved our financial sustainability ... there's a few reasons for that," he said.
"We also need to get staff in key positions. We need to get all our ducks in a row, get everything completed and get our long-term financial sustainability sorted and then go from there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.