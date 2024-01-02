The Irrigator
Home/News/Browse

Leeton's First Nations' water story given further funding

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 2 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SPECIAL project to permanently bring focus to First Nations people at Leeton's museum has been given a timely funding injection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help