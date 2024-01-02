Leeton's First Nations' water story given further funding

A SPECIAL project to permanently bring focus to First Nations people at Leeton's museum has been given a timely funding injection.
Leeton Shire Council has confirmed the "By Virtue of Water: A Leeton Wiradjuri Story", the new permanent First Nations exhibition being produced at Leeton Museum and Art Gallery, will continue to be supported in 2024 by the NSW government through Create NSW.
This continuation of funding will inject another $100,000 into the multi-year project currently in its development phase.
Through active collaboration and partnership with Leeton shire Wiradjuri people, the exhibition aims to reconcile the rich social and economic history of the MIA with the cultural impact the scheme had on First Nations people, offering a space for visitors to learn about the enduring relationship the Wiradjuri have with the waterways, rivers, channels, and canals that form the MIA.
Facilitating access will be the addition of a lift, also grant-funded by the NSW government, ensuring dignified and equitable access for all community members.
Deputy mayor and arts and culture portfolio lead, councillor Michael Kidd, expressed appreciation for the contribution from the state.
"The new permanent exhibition will honour the Wiradjuri people's enduring connection to our waterways, fostering understanding and respect for their cultural significance within the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Scheme," he said.
"We thank the NSW government for committing additional funds to help us tell this remarkable story.
More information on the new permanent LMAG exhibition will be shared in the coming months.
