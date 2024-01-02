Carrathool council considering closing sections of Whitton Stock Route

Sections of the Carrathool Shire's portion of the Whitton Stock Route could be closed due to the expense of bringing it up to standard.
Council's infrastructure department will investigate the closure of sections of the road as the cost to bring the road to a traffic-friendly condition is deemed too high.
As a result, the Whitton Stock Route Road could be closed in the north from the last maintenance point past the property "Banool" to the Council's southern-most boundary point where the road intersects with Mitchell's Track.
Council has been requested to maintain the route for the NSW RFS to use as a fire trail to service areas in the shire as well as those bordering Griffith.
During council's December meeting it was heard the certain sections had not been maintained for 20 years and access from Griffith before Barry Scenic Drive feature large holes and vegetation.
Council's long held belief was the artery was owned by crown lands up until correspondence from the Rankins Springs Progress Association and documents pointing to its inclusion in the adoption of road names advertised in the Government Gazette in 2011.
Crown lands has also indicated part of the road is crown land in the Griffith LGA and the remainder a combination of local road and crown.
The meeting noted in order to address the needs of its use as a fire trail, the RFS would have access around this area to protect properties using Myall Park Road, Mount Bingar Road, Mitchell's Track instead of Council spending additional funds to maintain the route.
"It's important to recognise the section council is evaluating closing is not a part of the stock route as people would know it. Rather it's a section that isn't used," Carrathool Shire mayor Darryl Jardine pointed out.
"We've asked staff to investigate closing the unused section and will await further information from the appropriate department in the new year," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.