Yanco Ag honours their best as guest speaker offers wise words

"NEVER give up, even when times are tough".
Those were the words of former Yanco Agricultural High School student Hannah Dunn, who is now an aircraft technician with the Royal Australian Air Force.
Ms Dunn was the 2020 vice captain and Yanconian of the Year and returned to her old stomping grounds as the guest speaker at the school's recent 101st speech day and prizegiving ceremony.
Ms Dunn is highly-trained for combat roles and can be deployed at any time. The focus of her inspiring address was never give up, even when times are tough.
As part of the event, the first recipients of the new Old Yanconians' Foundation scholarships were announced.
"(Recipients) receive these funds that are designed to reduce the financial burden associated with boarding school costs," YAHS principal Marni Milne said.
"It was absolutely fantastic to award nine $5000 scholarships for 2023 and in 2024, an additional two citizenship scholarships were awarded, making the total number of scholarship monies being offered by the foundation in 2024, being $55,000.
"This partnership with the Old Yanconians Foundation, as well as the Old Yanconians Union is a relationship that makes me extremely proud. In 2024 we are also looking to partner with the Old Yanconians to expand opportunities in both the careers and agriculture space.
"These generous scholarships will also continue each year."
