Millions on the way to fix 1500kms of Narrandera's roads

MORE than 1500 kilometres of roadways in Narrandera shire will be given a solid workover and repair fix.
The state government has announced Narrandera Shire Council will receive $3,976,990 in additional road repair funding.
The money has been made available under the Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund (RERRF), to undertake maintenance work on the 1556 kilometres of roads within the LGA.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said ensuring rural and regional communities continue to get their fair share of road funding is vital for ongoing safety when behind the wheel.
"It's my job to shine a light on issues in our electorate, and one of my number one priorities is making sure we have adequate funding to help provide access to roads that are safe and convenient for our communities," Ms Cooke said.
"It's with this in mind that I have advocated tirelessly for our region to ensure the roads minister fully understands and appreciates the pivotal role our roads play in connecting our towns, and enabling economic growth.
"As a result I am thrilled to announce that we have been able to secure close to $4 million in additional funding for much-needed repair and maintenance of our roads in and around the Narrandera region, which is a significant step towards ensuring the safety and convenience of our community members."
Narrandera shire mayor Neville Kschenka said small road maintenance projects can drive big benefits.
"The funding will be dedicated to addressing a range of road issues, including pothole repairs, resurfacing, and general road safety improvements," he said.
"I certainly encourage residents and businesses to continue providing input on road conditions and areas that require attention.
"This feedback helps us make informed decisions about allocating resources where they are needed most."
