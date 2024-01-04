The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

'Stunning' Leeton exhibition pays homage to the sun

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 5 2024 - 12:01pm, first published January 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OFTEN in life it is the simple things that bring the most joy and much of this has been captured by a Leeton creative and photographers in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.