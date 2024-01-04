'Stunning' Leeton exhibition pays homage to the sun

OFTEN in life it is the simple things that bring the most joy and much of this has been captured by a Leeton creative and photographers in the region.
Zooey Korhonen from Korhonen Kreative has launched the exhibition "Homages to the Sun" at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery, showcasing many of the delights nature can bring to everyone's lives.
From the boundless stretches of the nocturnal heavens to the intricate microenvironments inhabited by pollinators, "Homages to the Sun" invites visitors to immerse themselves in stunning display of photography.
Each image is a narrative, showcasing the Leeton shire environment's diverse and rich tapestry.
Ms Korhonen said several themes were evident in the work, which she hoped everyone would take the time to check out.
"We've been honoured to be involved with this project," she said.
"Focusing on themes of harvest and how the natural world influences farming and cultural practices, it's been exciting to work with a selection of the Riverina's brilliant photographers."
The Leeton Museum and Art Gallery has been open throughout the recent festive period and will continue to do so throughout the school holidays and into the year ahead.
There's plenty to do, with school holiday workshops often popping up and, of course, the current exhibition on show, as well as the permanent water story display all available to view.
Deputy mayor and portfolio lead for arts and culture, councillor Michael Kidd, encouraged residents and visitors to discover the magic of "Homages to the Sun".
"The Leeton Museum and Art Gallery invites you on a sensory journey, where the wonders of the cosmos come to life," he said.
"This mesmerising experience adds a celestial touch to your visit, providing an immersive perspective on the beauty surrounding us.
"Promising a remarkable journey, this extraordinary showcase of photography is made possible with the generous support of the NSW government and Riverina Regional Libraries."
Beat the heat, and learn and play in a space designed for all ages.
Whether local or a traveller, this exhibition promises an enriching experience celebrating the beauty of the sun, moon, and harvest.
Exhibition: On show until Saturday, February 3.
Location: Leeton Museum and Art Gallery
When: Daily from 10am to 3pm, closed Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.