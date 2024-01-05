Photos: Leeton's new arrivals of 2023 capture our hearts

A new calendar year has officially gotten underway, but 2023 certainly brought smiles to many families in Leeton shire when they welcomed new bubs to their lives.
The Irrigator put a call out to readers to submit photos of their babies who were born in 2023, with many gorgeous photos flooding in as a result.
As well as being part of this online gallery, the photos will appear in upcoming editions of the printed edition of The Irrigator over the weeks ahead.
So, if you submitted a photo of your baby, keep an eye out on the pages of the paper.
The Irrigator thanks all those who participated and congratulates all of the families on their safe arrivals in 2023.
For those who are interested, according to the website McCrindle, Australia's top baby names of 2023 were as follows:
Girls
Boys
