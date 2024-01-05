The Irrigator
Home/News/National
What's on

Celebrity chef to headline Leeton's Australia Day festivities

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 5 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A CELEBRITY chef will headline Leeton's Australia Day activities in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.