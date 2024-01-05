Celebrity chef to headline Leeton's Australia Day festivities

A CELEBRITY chef will headline Leeton's Australia Day activities in 2024.
Lyndey Milan has been named the shire's Australia Day ambassador for the upcoming January 26 celebrations.
Ms Milan is no stranger to Leeton's event scene, in the past she has been in town for the SunRice Festival.
As part of her role as an Australia Day ambassador, she will attend Leeton's official ceremony on January 26 where she will be the guest speaker and address the crowd.
Ms Milan will also be part of other activities throughout the day and the ceremony.
A familiar face on television and in print, Ms Milan has been instrumental in changing the way Australians think about food and wine for over 30 years via her own nine best-selling cookbooks, nine TV series and influence as former food director of the iconic Australian Women's Weekly.
She is an award-winning multi-media presenter, MC, speaker, food and wine teacher, consultant, debater, judge and regional Australian specialist who makes numerous TV and culinary appearances.
Ms Milan has an ability to connect with all audiences, meaning Leeton shire residents are in for a treat when she is in town.
The official ceremony in Mountford Park on Australia Day is free to attend, meaning there's never been a better time to attend and hear from a renowned Australian.
The Australia Day ambassador program is one of the longest-running and most successful national Australia Day Programs sending high achieving Australians to over 300 community celebrations nationwide every Australia Day.
Ambassadors are past recipients of the Australian of the Year Awards, sportspeople, scientists, businesspeople, actors and community workers who provide inspiration and pride to Australia Day events and activities.
