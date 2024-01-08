Leeton club reflects on busy, but fruitful race meetings

LEETON Harness Racing Club's premier carnival has been lauded by organisers.
The club held two big race meetings on Boxing Day night and New Year's Day evening.
The MIA Breeders Plate was the feature race for Boxing Day, while the Leeton Pacers Cup was the highlight for January 1.
Solid crowds attended both events, with the Leeton Harness Racing Club hopeful that will translate into further interest in the sport.
While the racing was red-hot on the track over both nights, there was also plenty to see and do for spectators away from the racing.
Live entertainment, face painting, jumping castles, rides on the Lions train and much more were all part of the attractions to hep get families through the gate.
Club president Joanne Punch was pleased with the turnout across the two dates.
"Both meetings were very good, we were really lucky with the weather," she said.
"There were scratchings in some of the races, but that is to be expected, particularly at that time of the year.
"Everything held up well. It was a good spectacle though."
A dachshund dash on New Year's night was organised by Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest entrant Martelle Maguire, which attracted plenty of entrants and laughs for those there on the night.
There is no rest for the club as they now prepare for their next meeting on February 2.
"We're expecting that one to be hot," Punch said.
"We also have free entry through the gate, so people are always welcome to come down and have a look at the racing.
"They can stay for as long or as little as they would like."
The Leeton Harness Racing Club is a cornerstone of the shire's sporting community having been in operation for decades.
Volunteers are always needed to help on race day or in the lead up, according to Punch.
"We'd definitely welcome any new faces ... you don't even need to join the committee," she said.
"People can help out before a meeting with setting up or any type of job really.
"We're always happy to have more people be part of our club in whatever capacity they can give."
