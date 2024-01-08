School holiday boredom busters in Leeton this summer

CHRISTMAS is over, but the summer school holidays are really only just getting started.
As parents start to return to work or find themselves at home with the kids constantly saying "we're bored, what can we do?", we've put together a list of ideas to get everyone out of the house.
One of the go-to places these summer school holidays for the kids in the Leeton library, which has a program of events prepped and ready to go.
On Friday, January 12 the library will host a pencil holder and pencil topper craft workshop from 2.30pm to 3.30pm for ages eight and over at a cost of $2.
This will be followed by mosaic paper crafts on Monday, January 15 from 2.30pm to 3.30pm for those aged four and up, also for just $2 per person.
On January 19 there will be lucky dip craft followed by wooden flower craft on January 22.
Bookings are essential for these activities and can be made either in person at the library or online at https://events.humanitix.com/host/621fe99185909b0bb44af94d.
On January 18, the Leeton Art Society will host a workshop aimed at ages 14 through to 18 where participants will learn how to mix and paint with colour.
This is an all day event from 9.30am to 3pm with the guidance of a tutor. For more information email leetonartsociety@gmail.com.
Another spot to check out throughout the school holidays is the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
It is currently running the Homages to the Sun exhibition, there's the permanent display outlining Leeton's history with a focus on water and irrigation, as well as the little Roxy theatre where every now and then a movie will screen.
Then, it's time to get active and head outdoors.
Leeton's summer weather has certainly been unpredictable so far with wet days, but also warm weather too.
The shire is home to many great parks that make getting outside easy, there's shaded areas and many also come complete with great play equipment and barbecue facilities.
The Leeton Skate Park is another great option for those with scooters, bikes and skateboards, while Yanco's McCaughey Park is home to great play equipment, dog park and splash park.
Of course, another option is the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre, which is home to a brand new slide that is operational for free at certain times each day.
This is the perfect place to cool off, with the 50-metre pool, the smaller wading pool and the slide all a great way to beat the heat.
Do you have an event coming up in the school holidays and want to promote it in the paper? We'd love to hear from you. Drop a line to talia.pattison@irrigator.com.au or call 0475 803 356.
