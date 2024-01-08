The Irrigator
School holiday boredom busters in Leeton this summer

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 9 2024 - 1:49pm, first published January 8 2024 - 4:00pm
CHRISTMAS is over, but the summer school holidays are really only just getting started.

