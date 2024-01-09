Jones in great touch on course to take monthly medal, B grade honours

EIGHTY golfers turned out for the Leeton Golf Club's medley stroke and January monthly medal over the weekend.
Saturday, January 6 was also the qualifying round for the Summer Cup.
Nathan Jones was in great touch and was in a league of his own to take out the medal and B grade with a blistering 67 net.
Jones was also the top qualifier for the Summer Cup.
The runner-up in B grade with an excellent display was Branden Emerson with 70 net.
Graeme Dale was top-of-the tree in A grade, grabbing the win with 71 net from another consistent performer Shane Whelan with a solid 72 net.
Ken Brady was too good in C grade, claiming victory with an exceptional 69 net.
Runner-up was Matt Aliendi with a handy 73 net on a countback from Glen Huckstep and Stuart White.
The Saturday, January 13 event is a medley stableford.
Meanwhile, staff at the Leeton Golf Course have been kept busy thanks to the recent wild weather experienced in the shire.
The course was closed following a wild storm on Tuesday January 2 and is again closed this week following heavy rain.
The golf course will re-open on Wednesday, January 10 for walkers only, but will be back to normal operations from Thursday, January 11.
Wednesday Whackers will play on Thursday instead of Wednesday this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.