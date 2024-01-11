Contemporary living masterpiece in vibrant subdivision

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This inviting four-bedroom home is nestled within one of Leeton's newest and most vibrant subdivisions.
This property is a shining example of contemporary living, offering a comprehensive package for those seeking modern comfort.
The captivatingly charming exterior leads into a spacious formal lounge, currently serving as a home cinema. The primary bedroom features a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The interior is a sophisticated, neutral color scheme, providing a versatile canvas for design aspirations.
An expansive open-plan living area seamlessly connects to a well-appointed kitchen and dining space.
The delightful back deck provides serene views of the generous backyard. Here, you'll also find a 6x6m shed and a thriving vegetable garden.
The three additional bedrooms are each equipped with built-in robes and ceiling fans.
A beautifully designed main bathroom with a bathtub awaits, as does an internal laundry.
