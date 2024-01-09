Millions in DAs approved in Leeton shire over last year

LEETON Shire Council approved more than 110 development applications over the past year worth close to $43 million.
The amount of development applications that were approved totalled 117 as outlined in councils' annual report for 2022-23, which was finalised at the end of last year.
The annual report is a key point of accountability between council and the community.
It provides residents with an update on its progress in implementing the Delivery Program 2022-2025 through the actions and activities set out in the operational plan for 2022-23.
Council's general manager Jackie Kruger said while it was a challenging year, the shire and the wider MIA continued to thrive.
Highlights included:
Mayor Tony Reneker expressed his gratitude to council staff, his fellow councillors, community partners and volunteers.
"Thank you also to residents who have engaged in constructive and meaningful dialogue - your input through the year has been appreciated," councillor Reneker said.
"We welcome your feedback as we strive for continuous improvement."
