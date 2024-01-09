Mark your diaries: What's coming Leeton's way in 2024

A NEW calendar year brings with it a whole lot of fun to look forward to in Leeton shire.
The year ahead is set to be a huge one for Leeton and surrounds when it comes to events, with many large-scale festivals and all of the usual favourites set to take place.
With so much happening, The Irrigator is outlining some of the key events set to take place in 2024.
It all kicks off on January 26 with Australia Day celebrations in the shire, which will include everything from barbecue breakfasts in Leeton, Murrami and Yanco to an official award ceremony.
There will also be a pool party and special First Nations elements to the shire's celebrations.
Burnout Mayhem 3 will return to Brobenah Speedway on February 9 and 10, which will be a spectacle for everyone to witness.
Easter is earlier in 2024, which means the Leeton SunRice Festival will be back in all of its glory.
Held biennially, the festive takes place across the entire Easter long weekend and will officially kick off with a launch part on Thursday, March 28.
All of the favourite and loved events will be back, including the street parade, balloon glow, Festival on Mountford, the announcement of Ambassador Quest winners and, in 2024, Leeton's Longest Lunch will return on Easter Sunday.
Another large event headed Leeton's way in 2024 is the Australian Art Deco Festival from July 12 to 14 and will include a plethora of events.
The festival has been growing every year since making its return in 2019, attracting large numbers of visitors from across the state and country.
Keep an eye on leetonartdecofestival.com.au to see what events will be part of the festival in 2024.
Meanwhile, later on in the year the Leeton Show will be held on October 4 and 5, with planning already under way to ensure the two-day spectacle is one to remember once again.
Leeton Chill and Grill will also provide a fun afternoon and evening out during October and Light Up Leeton will again kick off the shire's festive season activities in December.
These events are just the tip of the iceberg for Leeton, with several more to pop up during the year and other regulars also going ahead throughout the next 12 months.
If you would like to promote your event no matter how big or small with The Irrigator with a story, get in touch by emailing talia.pattison@irrigator.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.