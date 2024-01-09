'Fight on for water': Ley outlines 2024 priorities for MIA

THE fight is on for water in the Farrer electorate, with the federal member stating it is one of her key focus points of 2024.
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley has discussed the year ahead with The Irrigator, saying water was one of the issues at the top of her to-do list, particularly after last year's protests amid changes to the Water Amendment (Restoring Our Rivers) Bill 2023.
"We know (these changes) will devastate irrigated agriculture ... we have to fight for water for our region," Ms Ley said.
"We have to fight every step of the way to make sure we keep every drop of water for growing food in our region - this is at the top of my list."
Ms Ley, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party, has been an MP since 2001.
She said the current federal government needs to do more when it comes to regional areas, particularly when it comes to infrastructure improvements.
"I (have seen) this government cut infrastructure funding by pausing their regional development infrastructure funding programs for 18 months. We're already behind.
"There's been no promises of anything that can help our small towns and their desperate need for infrastructure.
"I'm concerned about that and I want to do what I can if programs do come up, that we get what we deserve."
Ms Ley said while she enjoyed the leadership role within her political party, she always had the interests of the Farrer electorate and its people at the front of her mind.
Other key areas she will be advocating in throughout 2024 will include pushing the federal government to do more when it comes to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as highlighting the need for better services and help for those impacted by domestic violence.
Last year, Ms Ley gave a passionate speech to parliament where she read aloud the names of women who had been killed in 2023.
"As shadow minister for women and also someone who sees the very real damage that domestic violence does in rural and regional Australia, I will continue to focus on that," she said.
"I will continue to hold the government to account."
Ms Ley expects to be in the Leeton and Griffith region over the coming weeks to catch up with community members and stakeholders.
She said her door was always open to residents wanting to share their concerns on issues facing them.
"I respect not everyone will support my side of politics, but I am very lucky to represent rural and regional Australia because there are wonderful people here ... they are tough, resilient and a privilege to represent."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.