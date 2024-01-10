Would glass bottles ever be replaced? MIA winemakers have their say

A senior winemaker says glass will never entirely wane in the industry, following several recent studies investigating alternative packaging options.
Researchers from the University of South Australia's Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science and the University of Adelaide's Business school explored people's wine packaging choices and how attributes such as price, brand, and messaging can influence them.
Traditional glass bottles have long been the preferred choice of packaging among wine lovers due to the belief wine looks and tastes better in glass.
But these days they are considered the industries worst offenders for carbon emissions, with the manufacture of a single bottle generating 1.25kg of carbon dioxide.
In total, the production and transport of glass wine bottles make up more than two thirds of the wine industry's total carbon output.
Australia's main alternatives are cask wine and aluminum cans, although new formats, such as flat plastic wine bottles, are gradually entering the market.
De Bortoli senior winemaker John Coughlan says aside from cask wine, glass has always been the go to but there are moves reduce emissions.
"Most of the carbon footprint comes from transportation because of the weight of the glass," Mr Coughlan said.
"There are quite a few local winemakers moving away from heavy weight glass bottles but you can only go so far before the bottles become too fragile.
"The fact is, glass is the perfect container for wine because it doesn't oxidise and isn't permeable to air."
He says the next safest alternative is the cask.
"I think at one time consumers associated casks with average quality wine but these days you see a lot of products on a box complete with very appealing designs and labels," Mr Coughlan said.
"In places like Scandinavia for example, the cask is hugely popular. If you open a bottle of wine it more or less needs to be drunk, but you can have a wine a night from a cask," he said.
He believes other options such as cans still have a long way to go.
"The trick with cans is to have the perfect seal to stop the wine interacting with the aluminum as well as letting the air get in.
"Some linings can spoil more quickly than others so you never really know if a lining is going to be perfect."
At the end of the day, he believes any trend comes down to the demands of the consumer.
"If there is ever a real move away from glass, we will need to adapt - that's the bottom line. But I still think glass is the preferred option and will be for some time."
Yarran Wines owner Sam Brewer says glass won't be replaced by alternative means at his winery any time soon.
"Because we are a small enterprise, I don't think options like cans or even casks will come into play unless there was a real push for it," he said.
"Even then that would be as long as we could assure the quality of the product wouldn't diminish."
In a survey of 1200 Australians, the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute found cask wine and flat plastic wine bottles were the most preferred formats after traditional glass bottles.
Cans were the least preferred and were closely tied to specific occasions, such as drinking outdoors.
