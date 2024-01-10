The Irrigator

Would glass bottles ever be replaced? MIA winemakers have their say

Allan Wilson
Allan Wilson
January 11 2024 - 8:00am
A senior winemaker says glass will never entirely wane in the industry, following several recent studies investigating alternative packaging options.

Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.

