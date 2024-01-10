Leeton drivers provide the heat on speedway track

LEETON drivers were in the thick of the action at Wahgunyah Speedway's opening night recently.
Held on December 30, there were three feature events, as well as supporting categories under lights on the race track.
The traditional Boxing Day fixture had to be moved a week back due to weather and fans and drivers were treated to a terrific night's racing, with two feature length race records set in Sports Sedans by Josh Service from Melbourne and in Goulburn Ovens Sedans by Daniel McCarten of Albury.
In the traditional Noel McGrath Memorial for Production Sedans drivers from Leeton, Swan Hill, Bendigo, Bega and Border towns competed for the victory.
Zoey Salau from Swan Hill was able to hold out Leeton's Scott Hawkins and Chris Fitzgerald from the Wangaratta.
Hawkins won heat one from Jack Murphy and Jack Bear by a healthy margin before Salau took victory in the second heat ahead of Michael Sayers and Hawkins.
A third different qualifying race winner in the final heat was Chris Fitzgerald in front of Bear and Salau setting up the feature event, which Salau ended up claiming the honours in for the final.
Racing for the Goulburn Ovens Sedan Association in the second night of two for the Colin Young Memorial had competitors each compete in three of the six qualifiers before their 20-lap feature event.
Leeton was represented by Tommy Schmetzer, Ben Schmetzer and Mitch Watts, with Watts making it through to the final and was only just off the winning pace in a tight finish.
