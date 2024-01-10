Staying put this summer? Here's 5 fun ways to stay cool in Leeton shire

WHILE Leeton is yet to experience its typical summer days where 40 degrees is the norm, there is no doubting the heat is on.
Humidity and temperatures hitting the mid-30s has still meant Leeton shire residents have been sweating their way through the initial weeks of summer.
With that in mind, keeping cool is not only a good way to escape the heat, but it's also essential for health and safety when the mercury starts to climb.
So, if you're staying put this summer in Leeton shire and you're not lucky enough to be heading off to the beach, The Irrigator is here with five fun ways to keep cool right here without leaving the area.
THERE has never been a better time to head for a dip at the Leeton pool.
This summer the new waterslide is operational and it's completely free to use during its opening hours.
There's plenty of room in both the 50-metre pool and the smaller wading pool with the splash area back in full force.
Don't forget there's also lots of shaded areas for picnics, a quiet place to read a book and just generally chill out.
The canteen is also operational. For the pool's operating hours and entry fees visit www.leeton.nsw.gov.au.
HINT: If you're looking for an even quieter spot for a dip away from the crowds, the Whitton pool is also open throughout the summer and is just a short drive away from Leeton.
THERE'S plenty of "beaches" residents can explore while taking a refreshing dip in the water of the Murrumbidgee River.
With many trees around, there's plenty of shade to have a picnic or laze about on a towel with a good book.
Fishing is also an option and the more adventurous can get the boat out and have a go at water skiing, kayaking or canoeing.
Those heading out to the river should always be mindful of their surroundings, practice water safety tips and should not leave any rubbish behind.
"AN OASIS in the desert".
That is one way to describe the Whitton Malt House. There is a large man-made "lake" at the Malt House, but visitors are not permitted to swim in this water.
However, the venue is still the perfect place to cool off this summer. Think fishing, aqua golf and walk through the "waterfall" on site (you may even get a little cold shower, which is perfect in the heat).
For those wanting to relax, the Malt House is air-conditioned and offers plenty of cold drinks and meals.
McCaughey Park is a quiet place to seek the shade, let the kids burn off some energy on the play equipment or cool off at the site's very own splash park.
There's barbecue facilities, plenty of shade and large surrounds to ensure everyone has plenty of space and freedom to roam.
The splash park has been popular among children and adults looking to cool off and it doesn't cost a cent.
There's a small walking track around the pond at this park, but you are not allowed to swim in this water.
However, it is still nice to look at and enjoy that way.
SEEK air-conditioned comfort at these two popular spots in Leeton this summer.
Whether it's a book you've been dying to borrow and curl up with or an exhibition you want to take in, both the library and the museum have you covered.
The library has plenty of school holiday activity options, as well as its regular programs that are both educational and fun.
The museum is also prone to hosting workshops and is currently home to the Homages to the Sun exhibition, its permanent water story display, the Little Roxy and Lands Cafe.
Both have the summer requirement of a cool, air-conditioned climate, so there has never been a better time to visit.
IF THOSE options still don't whet your appetite this summer, why not head to one of Leeton's many cafes, restaurants or licensed venues?
There's plenty of excellent spots for coffee, milk shakes, a bite to eat no matter what you're craving and all have their air-cons pumping at this time of year.
These hospitality venues are among the backbone of businesses in the shire that keep the economy turning over, so why not head to your favourite spot for a nice cold drink and a meal these school holidays?
