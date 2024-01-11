The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Traditions remain for Leeton's iconic Aussie Day celebrations

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 11 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AUSTRALIA Day in Leeton - think barbecue breakfasts, fun in the pool and recognising some of the shire's top-performing residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.