Traditions remain for Leeton's iconic Aussie Day celebrations

AUSTRALIA Day in Leeton - think barbecue breakfasts, fun in the pool and recognising some of the shire's top-performing residents.
That has been the tradition for as long as the community can remember and 2024 will be no different.
Kicking off the morning of January 26 in the shire will be mouth-watering barbies serving up delicious bacon and eggs, sausages and all the trimmings at several locations in Leeton, Murrami and Yanco.
In Leeton's Mountford Park this will be followed by an awards ceremony recognising community members, groups, events and sporting stars for their achievements of the past year.
A smoke ceremony and welcome to country will lead the ceremony off at 9.15am, with Australia Day ambassador Lyndey Milan to address attendees from the Mountford Park stage and a citizenship ceremony to also take place.
Once the formal part of the morning is complete, the fun will continue with traditional Indigenous bush tucker on offer to try in the shade of the park.
Later in the afternoon the festivities will be rounded out by a free pool party at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre from 3pm to 8pm.
Leeton Australia Day committee chairman George Weston said the best part of the occasion for him every year was the community element.
"It's people getting together and realising who they are as an Australian," he said.
"We are so lucky to live where we do. Leeton has a real cross-section of people and that's what makes Australia great.
"That's what we are celebrating and, of course, the people who contribute to our community every year. It's great to see them be recognised."
Prior to January 26, Leeton will also hold a Survival Day Mural Party event at Gossamer Park on January 25.
Students from Parkview Public School and Leeton High School have been crafting the mural alongside artist Elijah Ingram.
The mural will be officially unveiled on January 25 and the day will include all sorts of activities and entertainment courtesy of funding from the National Australia Day Council.
This event is open to all community members from 9am to noon at Gossamer Park.
