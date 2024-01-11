What in the FOGO? Third bin for Leeton this year

LEETON shire households will have an item to add to their routines aimed at helping the environment in 2024.
From July 1, the Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) service will come into play, meaning Leeton shire residents on the bin collection route will have an additional 240 litre green-lidded bin added to their existing 240L red and 240L yellow wheelie bins.
Introducing FOGO is something being mandated by the state government and local governments must have a system in place by the 2029-30 financial year.
Green bins will be for food and garden waste.
These resources will be turned into nutrient-rich compost, which will subsequently be used to fertilise community gardens, ovals and agricultural lands in the shire.
To complement this process, residents will receive free kitchen caddies and compostable bin liners to manage kitchen scraps.
"With less waste going to landfill, we are not only extending the life of our facility, but also meeting some of the other important mandates set by the NSW government, such as waste diversion targets and CO2 net zero reduction targets," councillor George Weston said.
"There's a lot to learn about FOGO, but by implementing the service now, we have secured the necessary resources to develop an extensive community education program which will help make the adjustments as easy and smooth as possible for the community."
JR Richards and Sons has been awarded the contract for the collection of the green bin for the next 10 years.
Residents will not see an increase in fees when it comes to their collection service as a result of the introduction of the new bin.
In addition, Leeton Shire Council is part of the "Halve Waste" initiative, having joined five other councils - Berrigan, Edward River, Greater Hume, Federation and Murrumbidgee - in introducing the FOGO bin.
All councils will be working closely together to deliver a consistent waste and recycling message across the Murray and Riverina regions.
In the months leading up to the green bin being added to the collection service, council will be conducting education and awareness around the process.
