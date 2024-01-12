The Irrigator
Home/News/Politics

'Put politics aside': Water campaigners put solutions forward

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE need for real solutions to complex water issues is something one community-based group feels is the way forward in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.