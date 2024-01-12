'Lifting' Yanco club to be accessible venue for one and all

YANCO All-Servicemen's Club has lofty ambitions to not only continue providing top-notch service, but making the venue accessible for everyone.
The club has been busily fundraising for a lift to be installed at the venue, something it has never had before.
The two-storey building is home to several areas, including a main bar space, outdoor area, as well as function rooms and a restaurant upstairs.
It is well equipped to provide all kinds of different events for a cross-range of groups and residents.
However, a key element has always been missing - easy access to the second floor.
With this in mind the club has started fundraising to help cover costs of purchasing and installing the lift.
At present, there is a chair lift to assist patrons getting up and down the stairs to the second level, but an elevator will be a game-changer for those with limited mobility or who are unable to take the stairs.
Club operations co-ordinator Tessa Hamilton said so far $40,000 has been raised.
"We are still raising money for our much-needed lift," she said.
"We are currently at $40,000 and have a way to go still.
"Our next lift raffle is a wheelbarrow filled with garden and DIY goods valued at $1000."
Mrs Hamilton said every dollar counts for the project, saying the board was eager to ensure the club can be a venue for all community members not matter their ability.
Keep up-to-date with fundraisers coming up at the club by following its social media pages.
