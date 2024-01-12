'It's all about mateship', George outlines best parts of men's shed

THE Leeton Men's Shed is a vital cog of the shire community, providing more than just a place for people to be each week.
With that in mind, The Irrigator will be profiling a shed member each month to showcase the organisation, what men love about it and why being part of the group is more than about just keeping busy.
The first cab off the rank is George Reynolds.
What was your occupation prior to joining the shed?
I worked in retail, building and construction, I was an Army transport driver and storeman.
How long have you been a member of the Leeton Men's Shed?
Five years. I was previously with the Wagga shed for four years and Griffith for two years.
Why did you decide to join the Leeton Men's Shed?
For the companionship, friendship and working with others.
I also wanted to use my skills to make things.
What do you enjoy most about being part of the shed and what skills have you learned?
I enjoy the companionship of others, working as a team and being able to use some tools in woodwork.
How do think your work skills have contributed to the shed?
Helping members in the use of power tools and equipment.
Why would you recommend others become a member?
The Leeton shed offers great equipment to work on and the talents of other members to teach and assist new members to learn new skills.
For the companionship and mateship.
What items have you repaired or manufactured in the shed that you have enjoyed working on the most?
I have enjoyed constructing outdoor furniture, repairing items and helping members of the public with jobs.
If you would like to join the Leeton Men's Shed pop into the facility on Brobenah Road from Monday to Thursday to find out more information.
