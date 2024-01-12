Leeton Eisteddfod out of the woods and in safe hands

THE Leeton Eisteddfod is all good to go in 2024 after a slight scare that it may be in jeopardy.
Last year the Leeton Eisteddfod Society was concerned the event may not be able to go ahead in 2024 thanks to a dwindling number of volunteers coming on board.
An annual general meeting was held, but not all executive positions on the committee were able to be formed.
This was followed by a second meeting where the society called on community members to raise their hand and help in order to ensure the eisteddfod could continue on.
Now, for the first time in two years, the Leeton Eisteddfod Society has a full committee on board as a result.
"After AGM only the treasurer and secretary roles were filled, so we were very worried the eisteddfod would have to be paused," treasurer Chris Thompson said.
"Luckily the next meeting saw a few new faces."
Former secretary Sarah Kingsbury has taken on the role of president, while Cheryl Whymark will now stay on as vice-president to provide support and assistance.
Laura Lashbrook, Natalie Berghofer and Middy Nardi will all share the role of secretary, with Mrs Thompson remaining as the treasurer.
Each of the eisteddfod's four disciplines now also have their own sub-committees to ensure the 2024 event runs smoothly and with success moving forward.
"More volunteers will be needed during the eisteddfod and if anyone is interested in helping one or more disciplines we would welcome them with open arms," Mrs Thompson said.
"Our next meeting will be February 6 from 7pm at the Leeton library.
"Once again we thank all those that have volunteered in the past and appreciate all of their efforts."
Dates for the 2024 are yet to be officially announced, but the eisteddfod is typically held in August each year with the exception of the highland dancing discipline, which is held in June.
