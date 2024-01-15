New project honouring Leeton's vets in the works

Happy New Year to everyone.
We hope you all had a very happy Christmas and that 2024 will be a good year for you all.
Exciting news.
Leeton Shire Council, in collaboration with our RSL Sub-branch are searching for photos of local service personnel in uniform together, with their service details, who returned and contributed to the Leeton area, but who have since passed away.
The purpose is to provide new street banners for Leeton in the lead up to Anzac Day and Remembrance Day, commemorating the service and sacrifice of our locals in all conflicts and peace operations.
If you're a relative or friend and can help to provide these details and permission, please contact me on karleenar@gmail.com or 0418 605 208.
You can also contact council's events officer Fran Macdonald or John Power from the Sub-branch.
Our SunRice Ambassador Quest entrant Melissa Beecham has some exciting events coming up.
There is musical bingo on January 25 at the Leeton Hotel, then the next day, Australia Day, will be a barbecue at Leeton pool.
There will be twilight barefoot bowls at the Leeton Soldiers Club on February 3, then Burnout Mayhem at the Leeton Motor Sports Club on February 10 and a movie night on February 17 at Leeton town ovals.
The Leeton Soldiers Club will also be the venue for charity bingo on February 18, Bogan Bingo on February 24 and a further charity bingo event on March 3.
We would love you to come along to enjoy and support Melissa, with monies raised going to the Leeton RSL Sub-branch and the community.
The first Sub-branch meeting for 2024 will be held Wednesday, February 7 at 5pm, with dinner to follow at the Soldiers Club.
Then on Saturday, February 17 our coffee and chat morning also at the club for all veterans and supporters. Everyone is most welcome.
