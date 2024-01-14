The Irrigator
Home/ads.txt

Football Wagga announce inaugural Riverina Cup knockout competition

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
January 15 2024 - 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tolland (top) and Hanwood celebrate their Football Wagga first grade premierships in October. Pictures by Les Smith
Tolland (top) and Hanwood celebrate their Football Wagga first grade premierships in October. Pictures by Les Smith

Football Wagga will run an inaugural Riverina Cup this year, with clubs from across the region invited to nominate for the new competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.