Leeton's hospitality sector reports mixed festive trade

LEETON'S hospitality sector has given mixed reviews on how they fared during the festive season trading period.
While most enjoy some time off over this busy time, it's is the cafes, pubs and clubs that keep their doors mostly open.
It was no different in Leeton, with most of the town's hospitality sector keeping their operations going throughout the period to ensure everyone was caffeinated and fuelled up.
Some businesses in town reported they were run off their feet, while others said it was a mixed bag, depending on what day it was.
The Mugshot Cafe kept its doors in Wade Avenue open and coffee machine pumping, as well as providing a range of meals and bites to eat.
Owner Leah Ball said her business was opened throughout the break, but reported trade had been slightly down.
"Money is tight, mortgages have gone up, groceries have gone up, electricity has gone up, some people don't have the extravagance to spend on extra things," she said.
"I know it wasn't as busy for us and I think it was the same for many of the other places in town. It was a bit hit and miss. That's just the way it is.
"We try and do what we can here to make things different and get people in the door. People can also tell us what they want to see, we do encourage feedback. We want to be offering what people want."
The Mugshot Cafe will be trialling different events and occasions in 2024, but Ms Ball said the most important thing Leeton residents could be doing was supporting local businesses across the board.
"We all need to support our local businesses ... we need to keep our town thriving," she said.
Meanwhile, out at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club operations co-ordinator Tessa Hamilton reported a successful festive period.
"Christmas at the club was fantastic we had our toy raffle and major raffle resulting in a fun and busy days at the club," she said.
"We were excited to host many Christmas parties here at the club, so it was a busy few months lead up."
The club has many events planned, including an Australia Day party, Chinese New Year, a comedy hypnotist and much more.
