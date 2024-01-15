Woolley brings the goods to Leeton course with blistering form

CONDITIONS were unpleasant for Leeton's golfers for Saturday's medley stableford.
It was hot and humid on the golf course, but 58 players still turned out to take part.
In A grade, Aaron Woolley came out on top, finishing his round off in fine style with birdies on the last three holes to end with an excellent 40 points.
The runner-up was Josh Helson with a blistering six under par 66 and 39 points.
Phil Puntoriero made a stunning return to competition golf, taking out B grade with 38 points.
The runner-up was last week's medal winner Nathan Jones with 37 points.
His 24 points on the back nine had him edge out Rod Emerson and Ray Marks on a countback.
Darren Cooper was in good form to grab the win in C grade with a magnificent 39 points, runner-up was Ian Harrison with a solid 36 points.
This Saturday's event will be a individual stableford and 4BBB aggregate combined.
The Leeton Golf Club is holding an Australia Day Ambrose event over 12 holes on January 26, all players welcome and Aussie outfits encouraged.
