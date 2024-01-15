Ley backs Dutton on boycott after Woolworths pulls Australia Day merch

Following the announcement from Big W and Woolworths that they would not be selling Australia Day-themed merchandise this year, the Coalition have pulled together to call for a boycott of the supermarket.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton has called for a boycott of the supermarket, describing the decision from the grocery giant as 'an outrage.'
"For Woolworths to start taking political positions to oppose Australia Day is against the national interest, the national spirit," he told 2GB on January 11.
"Until we get common sense out of a company like Woolworths, I don't think they should be supported by the public."
Deputy leader of the Liberal Party and Member for Farrer Sussan Ley backed Dutton's call for a boycott, drawing comparisons to last year's Voice referendum.
"Australia Day is our national day, and we should be proud of it because we should be proud to be Australians," she said.
"I am disappointed to see Woolies and other businesses join with Labor to undermine Australia Day rather than lowering costs for their customers or improving their services."
The only comment any Labor minister has made on the issue was Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt, who critiqued the Opposition for focusing on trying to start a 'culture war' instead of focusing on more important issues.
Mr Watt also noted that the Labor party has appointed Craig Emerson to review the process that supermarkets use to set prices.
"This week, what Peter Dutton has got to talk about is the kind of thongs and flags that supermarkets sell - so I really think it goes to the priorities that Peter Dutton and the Coalition have," Watt said in an interview with Sunrise.
Ms Ley echoed the call that Mr Dutton made for customers to avoid shopping at Woolworths or other stores that have withdrawn Australia Day merchandise.
"These big companies got it wrong on the Voice and they are wrong on Australia Day ... People would be well advised to take their business elsewhere until we get common sense out of a company like Woolworths."
The grocery chain said that they had removed the merchandise due to diminishing sales of the stock and the wider national discussion about Australia Day.
"There has been a gradual decline in demand for Australia Day merchandise from our stores over recent years. At the same time there's been broader discussion about 26 January and what it means to different parts of the community," they said.
Rival supermarket chain Coles has capitalised on the uproar, releasing a statement promising to continue stocking the themed merchandise.
