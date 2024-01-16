New Leeton business offers expertise for industry

A NEW business has opened its doors in Leeton, offering expertise for farmers, industry and the wider community.
Riverina Water Engineering (RWE) - Yenda Prods Irrigation is now open in Leeton, with many familiar faces on board.
Formed in 2006, the business is a collaboration between Yenda Producers Co-Operative and Jak Ormesher.
For more than a decade, the RWE business has expanded to become a major irrigation company in the region.
It has also gained recognition for introducing new technology and practices to the water industry.
The Leeton branch is located in store at Yenda Producers on Canal Street.
RWE general manager Laura Andreazza was looking forward to the business growing its base in Leeton.
"Yenda Producers has always been a predominant supplier of basic agricultural irrigation and domestic irrigation pipe and fittings and, with the RWE introduction into the Leeton branch of Yenda Producers, these product lines will increase to cover a broader range," she said.
"RWE already has an existing loyal customer base, with some large-scale, drip irrigation customers in the Leeton area.
"We are excited to bring our retail outlet to Leeton, which will expand our operations and customer service capabilities."
Leeton's Paul Smith will be based in the Leeton branch as the senior customer service officer, with Monique Higgins joining him as a full-time customer service officer.
Hugo Gerhardy will take on the customer service officer role on a casual basis.
"We are fortunate to gain the expertise of Paul Smith, who has joined the RWE team ... Paul's knowledge of the area and previous experience in the irrigation field has enabled him to make the easy transition to RWE," Ms Andreazza said.
"His skills in domestic irrigation, pump and pipeline projects have been a welcome addition to our business."
Ms Andreazza said both Ms Higgins and Mr Gerhardy were also a good fit for the business and Leeton store.
RWE Leeton is well-stocked with popular brands such as Philmac, DAB, Davey, Toro and Iplex.
It also offers pool water testing, advice and supplies, PVC and poly pipe.
RWE can attend to pump repairs and on-site servicing and maintenance, with the Griffith-based team of installers and technicians on hand to assist.
RWE - Yenda Prods Irrigation in Leeton can be found at 2 Canal Street in the Yenda Producers building, making it a one-stop shop for the agricultural industry.
To find out more information or to see what is on offer, RWE is open from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Friday, as well as 8am to noon on a Saturday.
