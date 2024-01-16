Break round yields 600 rounds of twilight golf in Leeton

THERE were 600 rounds of golf completed for the month-long round 12 of the twilight golf competition over the Christmas and New Year period.
Divisions have now split into four for the remainder of the season.
Scores from now on will continue to fluctuate rapidly, so all teams from all divisions are still capable of making the semi and grand final Sunday, which will be confirmed soon for March 24.
There were many great scores over the course of round 12, which is a good time to press one of our rules around playing by yourself.
Sometimes plans change and when that means you don't have a marker for your card, we automatically add three strokes.
This rule will be enforced from now on.
There were many star performances during round 12, including player-of-the-week Jaxon Durham.
He took out the title over Cooper Jones and Megan Aliendi.
Nett 31s to Glenn Saddler, Alec Tait, Jane Wright, Michael Hammond, John Stewart, Peter Broadhead, Johnny Russell, Dan Fisher, Cohen Matthews, Dion Rook and Murray Weston.
Nett 32s to Damian Lang, Daryl Clayton, Josh Garlick, Deb Evans, Luke Matthews, Jimmy Hedditch, Tyler Dunn and Tommy Brierley
A host of players were on on 33 and 34, which is where the ball cut off finished.
