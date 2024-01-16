The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt

Break round yields 600 rounds of twilight golf in Leeton

By Newsroom
Updated January 16 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE were 600 rounds of golf completed for the month-long round 12 of the twilight golf competition over the Christmas and New Year period.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.