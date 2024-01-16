Leeton-Whitton netballers kick start pre-season campaign

LEETON-WHITTON'S netballers have gotten the ball rolling ahead of their 2024 season campaign.
The Crows held their first official pre-season training run on Thursday, January 11, with the weekly sessions to continue until after trials for each grade are held.
It will be then that efforts are stepped up further, with training to the increase to two nights a week.
Head coach Katie Graham is back to lead the charge in 2024 after a season away from the court.
She said the first training run attracted around 20 players.
"I was really happy with that given the time of year, school holidays, people are away," Graham said.
"We're focusing on fitness to start with, but we're still trying to incorporate some skills and ball work as well.
"We did do a bit of ball work last week, but definitely fitness heavy."
At the moment, players across all grades are participating in pre-season together before trials are held on Tuesday, February 13.
After that, sessions will move to every Tuesday and Thursday before eventually splitting into grades.
Graham said the Crows were still looking into recruiting and would always welcome new or returning faces to the club.
"We're always looking for new players," she said.
"We've been trying to attract some new players and even getting some to come back and play again.
"I also just want to focus on keeping our juniors and building off that solid base. It's important we retain what we have as well."
Last season, the A grade Crows were unable to finish in the top five to make finals and, while teams won't be finalised for some time, that goal will always be back of mind heading into the new season.
As part of pre-season efforts, Leeton-Whitton's netballers and footballers will this weekend also be participating in a boot camp as one club.
"That's from 7.30am this Saturday (January 20) and it's for any netballers, footballers or even just club members ... it's open invite," Graham said.
"We're running one in January and then one in February, potentially something in March as well, but we will be having some trial matches, so we're just waiting to lock those dates in first."
