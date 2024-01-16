The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt

Leeton-Whitton netballers kick start pre-season campaign

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 16 2024 - 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LEETON-WHITTON'S netballers have gotten the ball rolling ahead of their 2024 season campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.