Rider cops fines after racing off from Leeton police

A MOTORBIKE rider who attempted to dodge police in Leeton has had fines pile up.
About 1.30pm on January 5, police noticed an unregistered motorbike in Jade Lane in Leeton being ridden by a male driver and male passenger.
Police said neither were wearing a helmet at the time and, when officers attempted to stop the bike, the rider failed to do so and allegedly left the scene at high speed.
However, police were later able to identify the 18-year-old rider, as well as the passenger.
The rider was charged after it was discovered he didn't hold a motorbike licence and was also issued with four separate fines.
The passenger was also handed two fines of their own.
Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman had her licence suspended after allegedly being caught driving while suspended from doing so.
Police said they stopped the woman on January 4 about 6pm for a roadside breath test in Leeton's Washington Drive.
They allege checks showed her licence was suspended and she was charged with driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
The woman will appear before Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Leeton police have also issued a warning to residents to lock their vehicles at all times.
"Due to a recent spate of stealing from motor vehicles, police would like to remind the public to ensure they lock and secure their motor vehicles and tool boxes at night," Acting Inspector Christopher Quiring said.
"Thieves are opportunistic and target vehicle and utilities that are unlocked or have unlocked/unsecured tools on the tray.
"Remember to 'lock it or lose it'."
