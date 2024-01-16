Proten Community Cup lock in start date of May 18 for the sixth season

The Proten Community Cup season start date has been locked in, with the fixtures confirmed for the 2024 season unveiled recently.
After another successful season in 2023, they will be hoping for more of the same as the competition enters it's sixth season.
The season will get underway with the annual knockout competition to be held on Saturday, May 4 with Rankins Springs securing the hosting rights for the curtain raising event.
Defending premiers Narrandera will have the privilege of the first home game of the regular season on May 18 when they will take on Goolgowi while Barellan plays Hillston and last year's runners up with face off against Rankins Springs.
The start of the season will be six weeks after the Group 20 season gets underway to allow the women's tackle players to take part in the inaugural Group 20 competition before heading back to their Proten clubs.
The competition will then head back to the Springs for round two, which will also host the grand final rematch between the Lizards and Roosters before making the long trip out to Ivanhoe before the June Long Weekend.
Goolgowi will then host round four before a trip out to Hillston with Barellan to host the final round of the regular season on June 29.
The finals will get underway on July 6, with the first-placed team to host the semi-finals while second place will host the preliminary the following week unless Narrandera occupies those spots with the Lizards securing the rights to host the decider on July 20, which makes them ineligible to host the first two weeks of finals.
