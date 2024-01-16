The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt

Proten Community Cup lock in start date of May 18 for the sixth season

By Liam Warren
Updated January 16 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Proten Community Cup season start date has been locked in, with the fixtures confirmed for the 2024 season unveiled recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.