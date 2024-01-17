Helping ease burden for MIA's next gen of rice industry

GROWING the next generation of rice farmers in the region has never been more important.
With this in mind, the Ricegrowers' Association of Australia will again be offering two important scholarships to assist students with their education.
The 2024 Greg Graham Memorial Scholarship and Peter Connor Book Award are being offered and administered by RGA.
The scholarships are supported by the SunRice Group and Rice Research Australia.
Since the awards were inception in 2001, more than 40 students have benefited from the generosity and foresight of the rice industry.
The Greg Graham Memorial Scholarship provides $10,000 to assist a student with the costs of tertiary education.
This scholarship is named in honour of past RGA president Greg Graham of Deniliquin, who died suddenly on New Year's Day in 1983.
The Peter Connor Book Award is awarded to the runner-up of the Greg Graham Memorial Scholarship winner.
It contributes $3000 to the cost of books and course materials.
The award is named in honour of Peter Connor, a leading rice grower in the Coleambally area, who was a long-standing vice president of the RGA and board member of the Ricegrowers' Co-operative Limited.
RGA president and Leeton shire grower, Peter Herrmann, highlighted the significance of the scholarships.
He said the next generation was the key to the success and longevity of the Australian rice industry.
"Throughout the years, the majority of those who received scholarships have returned to our farming communities," Mr Herrmann said.
"They bring with them knowledge and experience, which rejuvenates and strengthens our local agricultural industry.
Last year's Greg Graham Memorial Scholarship recipient was Griffith's Archie Triggs, who is currently studying a Bachelor of Agriculture at the University of New England.
"I am extremely thankful for the support provided by the RGA, which has allowed me to expand my network within the industry and broaden my knowledge base," Mr Triggs said.
"The financial assistance will allow me to complete my degree without financial burdens."
Olivia Mauger from Jerilderie received the 2023 Peter Connor Book Award.
For criteria and applications, visit www.rga.org.au/the_rice_industry/scholarships. Applications close Monday, January 29.
