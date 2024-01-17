Leeton stars reach 100 parkruns apiece

LEETON'S popular parkrun event has had two residents notch quite the active milestone for the first time.
Sylvia Saddler and Maree Hunter-Boyd were the first two people to participate and finish 100 parkruns each in Leeton.
The pair reached the magic number after participating in the weekly Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct parkrun.
The committee behind the weekly event said the event had a solid 2023 calendar year that included 1940 walks/runs from participants, covering 10,000 kilometres.
"This was from 410 people," organiser Andrew Watson said.
"The other fantastic statistic is we had 93 people volunteer at the 53 events for the year.
"We can't operate without volunteers. Volunteers are always welcome. If you just want to volunteer then that's possible."
Mr Watson also paid tribute to the milestone participants, saying both had been great supporters of parkrun, even after progressing to longer distances.
The Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct parkrun has been building its numbers not just for its weekly event, but it has also been building on connections with over community groups.
The Leeton Tri Sports Club and running group Bidgee Bolters from Narrandera have been among those connections, "taking over" two parkruns.
"They took over all volunteer roles, except run director ... huge thanks to these groups for helping us out," Mr Watson said.
"Leeton's parkrun is not a race, it's based on walking paths around the sporting precinct of the Palm Avenue ovals and includes a section around Mark Taylor Oval. So no roads crossed."
Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct parkrun takes place every Saturday at 8am.
In Australia there are more than 400 locations, including here in Leeton, Wagga and Griffith.
It is non-competitive, with no awards or prizes.
Mr Watson reiterated how crucial volunteering was to the process.
"In fact, no volunteers means no parkrun.
"parkruns are open to everyone, free, and are safe and easy to take part in. People can walk or run the five kilometre course, help out as volunteers or simply spectate and socialise.
"Participants can push a pram, bring their dog on a short lead or take part with their family.
"There is no time limit and nobody finishes last, thanks to volunteer 'tail walkers', who provide support and encouragement on the course."
