Lamont ready to follow in idol's footsteps as Star Maker grand final nears

Riverina singer-songwriter and 2024 Toyota Star Maker finalist Nathan Lamont is gearing up to perform at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, which kicks off this week.
Ahead of the big event, the musician, who grew up in Leeton, warmed up his vocal chords during a pop-up performance at Thomas Bros Toyota on January 13.
Mr Lamont performed on the back of a ute in front of a small but enthusiastic crowd and said the feedback from the audience was great.
"I really enjoyed getting up and singing my own songs and having people to sit and enjoy them," he said.
Mr Lamont said it was the first time in 11 years he'd be attending the country music festival and he was keen to go back to an event he spent his childhood growing up with.
"For me it's just being able to spend time with those that I haven't seen in many years, but also get the opportunity to perform on stage," he said.
The Star Maker is an annual search for an individual country music artist aged over 18 years who is ready to take the next step in their career.
The Star Maker event will be held in Toyota Park on January 21, the first weekend of the festival, with one winner decided on the night from the top 10 grand finalists. The finalists will perform two songs each.
Mr Lamont has always loved the simple nature of country music and the story-telling aspect of it.
The Tamworth festival has featured notable country singers like Keith Urban, who Mr Lamont said was a mentor to him the last time he performed.
Keith Urban won the Toyota Star Maker competition in 1990 and released his first album the following year.
"He kind of wished me good luck for the last time that I went into it, which I thought was pretty cool," Mr Lamont said.
"It just strikes a bit of motivation and inspiration into you to just try and follow their footsteps."
When it comes to winning this year's Star Maker competition, age has given Mr Lamont some perspective. He said isn't fussed about taking out the gong and was more focussed on investing in himself as a singer.
"It's about having that willingness to invest in yourself and regardless of the outcome just push on whether you win in the competition or not," he said.
Mr Lamont said the competition had already opened many doors.
"It's given the opportunity to meet new people and new artists to network with. There are some fantastic artists competing in the industry as well," he said.
The musician said forming connections would improve his chances in the industry and open up opportunities to collaborate with other artists.
Mr Lamont is set to be featured in the current Star Maker champion Loren Ryan's next single, which will be released on Friday, January 19.
He said he was grateful for Ms Ryan approaching him and giving him the chance to support her at Tamworth.
Mr Lamont also felt country music had allowed him to find a tight-knit community.
He was also grateful for his family, who have been supportive of his journey into music, and said his four-year-old daughter Juniper was his biggest fan.
"She knows all my songs," he said.
"My wife, we've been here for 14 years now, without her I wouldn't be able to get to this point where I'm fulfilling my passions."
The Tamworth Country Music Festival runs from January 19 to 28.
