Beat back to school panic and spend money in Leeton

As students across the shire prepare to return to the classroom for another year of learning, there is much prep to do before then.
Leeton shire businesses have reported parents and students have already been planning their to-do lists and ticking off the must-need items.
Going back to school for a new year can be a costly experience, with The Smith Family highlighting just how stressful this time of year can be for parents.
The organisation's annual survey of more than 2200 families supported by the charity found almost nine out of 10 respondents were worried to some degree about being able to afford all the things their children will need for school in 2024.
However, Leeton shire businesses are on hand to help.
One of those is Sportspower, with owner Mark Pete reporting trade had been busy in January and a special sale was helping reduce prices.
Sportspower has everything from school shoes and backpacks to water bottles and joggers in store.
"This year we've had more people coming in earlier, so that's good," Mr Pete said.
"Leeton has always been pretty good at supporting local businesses.
"We have some pretty good deals on at the moment."
Other stores in town such as Shaw Street Clothing, Worklocker, the Leeton Newsagency, Office Choice and Best and Less are all stocked and ready to go.
"We do a lot of the uniforms here and we've got a range of school shoes this year," Worklocker's Emma Dale said.
"Between all of the businesses in Leeton, I think everyone would be covered, so there is no need to shop out-of-town."
Most businesses in the shire will do what they can to ensure parents are accessing the best deals, as well as making the shopping experience convenient and easy.
The Leeton Newsagency is offering pre-made packs for those in years seven to eight, which includes everything they will need as dictated by schools.
Custom packs are available for those in year nine through to year 12.
"I think it's just a matter of heading into businesses in town and seeing what they have and asking the question if you can't find something," Leeton Newsagency owner Matt Curry said.
"Chances are if a business doesn't have what you need then and there, they will look to get it in."
