Terry back on his bike again for epic Tour de Cure challenge

Terry Tyrrell is never one to shy away from a challenge.
Mr Tyrrell was back in Leeton over the recent Christmas and New Year period, catching up with childhood friends and family members.
However, he was also making sure to keep up his training for this year's Tour de Cure Signature Tour, which will be held from March 15 to March 24.
The ride this year is from Hobart to Adelaide, with Mr Tyrrell expecting it to be quite the challenge compared to his first two experiences in the cycling fundraiser.
The Tour de Cure aims to raise funding for cancer research and money raised also funds projects all with a common goal in mind - curing the insidious disease.
"It's going to be a huge ride this year," Mr Tyrrell said.
"I didn't know this, but in COVID they backed off the intensity.
"So last year was just over 1000 kilometres and 11,000 metres of elevation.
"This year 1450 kilometres and more elevation. A tougher ride.
"Everyone is making sure they get their training in.
"There's always certain cut-offs where participants have meet certain levels of fitness to be able to ride, so everyone is digging pretty deep this time."
It was in 2022 that Mr Tyrrell took part in his first Tour de Cure in honour of his parents, who both passed away after battles with cancer.
He uses the experience not just to honour their memory, but to help other patients and their families.
"It's such a horrible disease ... it impacts so many people and it doesn't matter what age you are," Mr Tyrrell said.
"My main message with all of this is to get your check ups done.
"If something isn't feeling right, make that appointment to see your doctor.
"It's about raising money, but also awareness. Too many people are impacted by cancer."
Each Tour de Cure Signature Tour participant needs to raise a certain amount of money to take part.
Mr Tyrrell has hit his target, but is keeping his efforts ongoing to have as much money in the kitty as possible.
Leeton residents can donate to the cause at tourdecure.grassrootz.com/signature-tour-2024/terry-tyrrell.
