Griffith loses two doctors, Murray MP and health district reacts

Murray MP Helen Dalton has renewed calls for the MIA to be in a separate health district.
It follows the loss of two doctors from the area over the new year.
A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District says loss of staff can occur for various reasons.
"Changes occur due to staff promotions, staff taking up other positions, place of residence relocations and family reasons," a spokesperson said.
"While we're always disappointed to lose staff members, we are grateful for their contributions and we wish them well in the future."
The health district believes there has been an uptick in doctor retention rates at the hospital in recent years.
"While the rates saw a slight dip in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 fiscal years, they rebounded significantly in 2020/21, surpassing those of other hospitals," the spokesperson said.
"Griffith Base Hospital's 2020/21 retention rate of 93.4 per cent was higher than the MLHD average.
"The 2021/22 and 2022/23 year to date periods remained higher than the rates reported in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 financial years," the spokesperson said.
"This trend is a testament to the hospital's extensive efforts to create a positive and supportive work environment."
Griffith Base offers incentives to attract staff, including relocation payments, interim accommodation, and education and career pathways.
"Short-term contracts are also offered to people who would like to 'come and try' working in the rural sector. There is also the implementation of the rural health workforce incentive scheme," the spokesperson said.
"The MLHD continues to recruit to vacant positions but that is a challenge in regional areas across Australia."
Murray MP Helen Dalton's view is that hospitals must work harder to attract and keep doctors.
"Too many doctors and medical professionals are being driven out and it must stop," Ms Dalton said.
"Griffith should be a medical hub, attracting health professionals and providing rural, regional and remote patients with the quality of care they deserve."
Mrs Dalton reiterated her desire to see the western region establish its own health district.
"We need autonomy from the MLHD who are struggling to recruit staff in our region, let alone replace them," she said.
