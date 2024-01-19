Stars lead the charge for Leeton's Sportsperson of the Year awards

Female sporting stars will take centre stage at this year's Leeton Sportsperson of the Year awards.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The awards are held in conjunction with Leeton's Australia Day official ceremony each year.
In 2024, the senior sportsperson category has been dominated by two leading female figures.
Ua Ravu has been nominated for her outstanding rugby league achievements, while Amie Fazekas is the other nominee to receive a nod for her rise through the rugby union ranks.
Leeton Sportsperson of the Year chairman Tony Reneker said judges had a tough decision on their hands.
"Judging a winner is proving to be a headache for the adjudicators," he said.
"The Australian Day ambassadors over the past few years have been staggered at the sporting talent in this shire. It is sure to be the same again this year."
In 2023, Ravu played two games for the Canberra Raiders in the NRLW and also represented Papua New Guinea in a Test match against the Cook Islands.
She will be up against Fazekas, who won selection with the ACT and Southern NSW Kestrals side in 2023. This team competed at the Australian Championships.
"Both women are great role models and either one of them will be a worthy winner," Reneker said.
"It is the second year in a row Ua has been nominated.
"(Meanwhile), the juniors will be a lottery with some outstanding achievements throughout the ranks in 2023."
Last year's winner, Solomon Liu has again been nominated after another stellar 12 months where he represented NSW Country in the under 16s Australian Championships.
However, there will be some stiff competition, particularly from the likes of Ellena Halloran (swimming and athletics), Miah Weymouth (AFL) and Sebastian Crelley (AFL), who all managed to represent their state in their chosen sport and age group.
The other nominees, who are just as likely to be in the judge's minds are Ruby Miller (swimming, athletics and netball), Timoci Radovu (rugby union), Jack Crowe (athletics, cross country, AFL, soccer and touch football) and Tamika Rourke (AFL).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.