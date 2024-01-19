Leeton Bidgee Classic cancelled, event in recess

Leeton's popular Bidgee Classic fishing event has been placed into recess.
The event hasn't been held since March, 2020 just before the pandemic broke loose.
In the years that followed COVID restrictions impacted the event from going ahead, as well as flooding of the Murrumbidgee River.
The committee behind the fishing competition had hoped to hold the classic in 2024.
However, a lack of volunteers has meant the event has now been placed into recess for the time being.
Last year, long-term president Paul Smith called time on the role for a number of reasons, but was still hoping to be involved with the event.
The committee held its annual general meeting, but the president position was unable to be filled, as well as other committee roles.
Mr Smith said the group worked hard to try and find more people to be involved to no real avail.
"We couldn't gain enough people to fill the committee and it was going to be too big of a burden on the three or four people we did have," he said.
"We've gone into recess for this year and we will review that around the middle of the year.
"If we can get a committee, we will be back for 2025. We're not alone.
"There are a lot of other competitions and volunteers groups who are in the same position."
Mr Smith said it was a hard decision for the committee to make.
While the Bidgee Classic has been a popular competition, one of its other main roles was helping restock the Murrumbidgee River with fingerlings.
Anyone interested in assisting the group, should contact its Facebook page.
