Revealed: Find out who is nominated for an Australia Day award in Leeton

Australia Day in Leeton has always been about recognising the achievements of residents, events and groups who all reach for the stars.
It is no different in 2024, with a plethora of residents nominated for Leeton's Australia Day awards.
Categories in 2024 include citizen of the year, young citizen of the year, event of the year, organisation of the year, achiever of the year, young achiever of the year and more.
The below is a brief summary of each nominee's accolades, but may not be a full representation of all they have been able to achieve both for the community or individually.
Maryann is a talented cakemaker, who lends her skills to helping others.
She will often make birthday cakes for children who can't afford to have a birthday party.
On top of this she also donates cakes once a month to those in the community who are less fortunate.
Maryann likes to ensure no one misses out. She has also won first place at the Leeton Show in the cake section for one of her wedding cakes. Maryann is known to have a heart of gold.
Emosi is the pastor of the River of Life Church.
Every week he offers a free lunch after church and free food hampers to community members in Leeton.
As a result he is helping ensure no one goes without, with residents expressing their gratitude for his efforts.
Every Friday he travels to Sydney to pick up the food hampers and brings them back to Leeton to make sure everyone has a meal.
Emosi is a true gentleman who goes the extra mile and his caring nature is one to be regarded.
Tamika recently made the under 17s AFLW Futures Team.
This is where the national academy selectors picked the best 46 girls from Australia to play an exhibition match.
This match took place at the AFLW season launch. Tamika also made the under 18s girls Allies team. The Giants AFLW team also invited Tamika to attend a game to watch all the proceedings and attend a training session with the side.
Tamika is a role model for other young girls to follow their dreams and strive to achieve.
Tamika also works at the Leeton Veterinary Hospital and juggles training, senior school and work. She is humble, shows great sportsmanship and strives to achieve her dreams.
Tamika is also a talented basketball player, representing at various levels of the game.
Shane is a hard-working, dedicated member of the Leeton community.
In this case, Shane has been nominated for his bravery and professionalism in saving the life of a young adult male from drowning at the Leeton pool in February, 2023.
Shane's actions on the day of the incident were something to be commended - he saved a young man from shallow water blackout drowning. Shane had to pull the man from the water and revive him.
Not only this he is also a wonderful role model at the aquatic facility, he also has a great rapport with fellow staff members and patrons.
Shane is heavily involved with the town's youth, working at the pool as a lifeguard, at Yanco Ag HIgh School as a weekend boarding supervisor and a disability support worker.
He is known to be hard-working, dedicated, respectful, kind and trustworthy.
Sebastian is a NSW state under 15s AFL representative, Super 24 Giants AFL under 14s captain and was the best and fairest player for the North Albury Junior Hoppers under 14s.
He was also the Riverina AFL under 15s representative captain, as well as representing at the Combined High Schools AFL tri series under 15s. On top of this, Sebastian won bronze in swimming while representing his state.
As a result of his achievements, Sebastian has been able to showcase the upcoming talent that is being produced in Leeton.
He also overcame a broken collarbone to return to sport and this was a result of his persistence, motivation, dedication, perseverance and patience.
Sebastian is also the treasurer of the SRC at Leeton High School and excels in other sports such as athletics and cross country.
For many years, Chris has shown her devotion and commitment to the community ensuring the Leeton Eisteddfod is ongoing and a success.
She has encouraged creative arts to flourish in the community.
This has provided individuals and groups to share the joy of dancing, singing, performance and literature.
Chris has been an inspirational role model for her enduring commitment to community services. She has shown dedication, support and enduring drive to ensure a pathway for creative expression.
Chris has constantly been involved in activities in supporting the arts and in fundraising for the community. She is a fine artist, mentor and trusted friend.
The Leeton Eisteddfod is an outstanding cultural event that offers a showcase of talent in music, ballet, speech and drama, literature, and highland dancing.
The eisteddfod experience is a family-friendly event where artists can perform to an audience and grow and learn through the encouragement of adjudicators.
The commitment and dedication of the Leeton Eisteddfod Society is outstanding.
The time volunteers take in engaging the community, developing programs, seeking sponsorship and nurturing the arts in our regional area is rewarded in the joy shown by the participants, families and the audience.
This event is an enduring part of the Leeton shire community.
It recent years the committee has shown resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to find a new home for its event while the Roxy redevelopment takes place.
The inaugural Leeton Pride Festival held in 2023 drew overwhelming attendance, with participation from both the local community and visitors.
This not only boosted community morale, but also contributed to the economy. The festival included initiatives and support programs for rainbow families, including safe spaces, counselling options, and educational resources.
This demonstrated a commitment to the well-being of diverse family structures within our community. It was platform to promote
understanding, tolerance, and acceptance of diverse gender identities and sexual orientations in the community.
The event had people from all walks of life participate, showcasing Leeton's inclusive nature. It was all made possible by the volunteers who put in countless hours of hard work to bring the event to life.
Joey is an inspiration not only to the Aboriginal community in Leeton, but also to the youth of the shire.
He celebrates resilience and teaches this to as many students as possible. He strives to continue to spread the history of Aboriginal people and is a strong advocate for strong mental health among all people.
Joey works closely with students at Leeton High School and has built a strong rapport with them. Joey has made a strong contribution to the community by teaching his culture to the youth and the wider community.
He teaches young people at Parkview Public School traditional Aboriginal dance and the meanings behind them. Joey works tirelessly without seeking publicity and is always ready to lend a hand.
Joey regularly undertakes challenges to raise money for causes and he passes on his love of fitness to young people.
Joey also has a running and walking group called Nuranurra in Leeton to promote resilience and physical health.
He is a youth worker at Leeton High School and is a well-respected member of the community.
Joey is consistently involved with a vast number of community events, sporting groups and activities where he promotes all of the qualities he lives by, as well as ensuring First Nations residents have a voice and are seen and heard.
Every Wednesday senior boarding students from St Francis College in a group of around 20 visit Assumption Villa.
They sing, dance and entertain the residents.
They visit with them, building strong and lasting connections with the residents.
The giving nature, kindness and respect these young people show is incredible to watch and each week residents gather together early in anticipation of their arrival.
Residents are so inspired and feel so respected and loved by these young people that the positive impact on their health and wellbeing is evident to all, especially their mental health. These young people make these visits in their own free time. It isn't a requirement of their school curriculum.
The Leeton U3A group provides an active, social and inclusive environment for senior citizens.
This outstanding group has grown in membership because it enjoys engaging the community to share wisdom, to continue to build knowledge and forge enduring friendships.
It has had a positive contribution in the community as it has provided an encouraging environment where our senior citizens are embraced and their stories are valued.
Above all, they have demonstrated they continue to have purpose, that they can have fun, activate new ideas and support the community as volunteers and mentors.
Jack has made significant contributions to the Parkview Public School, community, broader Leeton shire community and the Riverina as a whole through his achievements and contribution in a range of roles throughout 2023.
Some of this has included being a school captain, a representative on the Parkview SRC, winning leadership awards, being an active member of the Wiradjuri dance group and a talented sportsmen across a range of codes at different representative levels.
This includes excelling at athletics, cross country, basketball, touch football, soccer, rugby league and many more.
He has been a leader on the sporting field and is a fine role model for his peers, displaying tremendous dedication to his sporting pursuits, scholastic studies, leadership duties and cultural immersion.
Miah Weymouth has excelled across the board at Parkview Public School and has been a valuable contributor to her school community and the broader Leeton shire area.
She was school captain in 2023, a member of the Parkview SRC, and a winner of leadership and sporting awards.
Miah is known for her sporting prowess across all levels of representation, including in athletics, cross country, Aussie Rules, soccer, touch football and basketball.
She is an avid highland dancer, performing at a range of community events.
Miah's contributions have had a significant impact across all communities that she is engaged in. Her achievements have been a great source of pride for all community members.
Miah is a role model for her peers, displaying tremendous dedication to her sporting pursuits, scholastic studies, leadership duties and commitment to her interests in the creative and performing arts throughout 2023.
Sheree Wilesmith's remarkable achievements and contributions to the Leeton community are multifaceted and impactful.
Her 20 years of service at Leeton High School will be remembered by staff and students alike for years to come.
Sheree has been actively involved in a whole host of Leeton organisations over the years, including Leeton Little Athletics, Leeton Basketball Association, Leeton Junior Rugby League Club, and the Leeton Greens Rugby League.
She has taken on different roles with these groups over the years to ensure their success and continuation.
Beyond sports, Sheree's contributions extend to the Anglican Op Shop as a volunteer and involvement with the Leeton Community Christmas Lunch.
Overall, Sheree's varied, and extensive contributions have left an indelible mark on education, sports, community service, and local businesses.
Sheree is a valued member of the Leeton shire community thanks to her achievements, but also her wonderful and happy personality that is evident in all she does.
Ruby had an exceptional year in 2023 and was extremely successful across areas pertaining to sport, academics, community and the arts.
Ruby received recognition in multiple academic subjects at Leeton High School and she is an active participant of the Leeton Shire Council Youth Council.
Ruby also actively participated in numerous dance opportunities, including Leeton High's performance of The School of Rock.
Ruby is known for her caring nature, her leadership skills and friendship to those around her.
Ruby is always willing to support others when and where she can and has recently donated homemade goods to Assumption Villa for Christmas.
Ellena is a talented young sportsperson who also brings keen enthusiasm to her schoolwork at Leeton High.
In 2023, Ellena qualified at a state level for various sports, including swimming and athletics.
She broke several records at carnivals across the Riverina and was the recipient of a Leeton Shire Council youth development grant.
Ellena was also identified as a 2023-24 Southern Sport Academy Future Star. Ellena also attends the virtual selective school - Aurora Regional College and was part of the LHS SRC in 2023.
She is a wonderful role model in the community and is always happy to "have a go" at anything.
Amie represented Leeton at local, regional and state level for rugby union in 2023.
She was selected for the ACT Brumbies Pathways program, playing in the Brumbies Provincial Championship with the SIRU women's representative squad playing in June.
She was selected in the Country Women's Team and from there in the ACT Southern NSW Kestrals Squad where she then played in the Australian Rugby Shield in Queensland.
Amie has shown dedication and commitment to rugby and has represented her hometown with pride.
She is a pivotal leader on and off the field and also received many accolades and awards as part of her employment. Amie is also the secretary of the Leeton JumpStart Fund.
One of her goals in life is to help young people be the best they can be.
