Rental pain surges for Leeton, wider Australia

New data has revealed rental pain is not something set to go away anytime soon.
It is a feeling renters in Leeton shire know all too well whether they are trying to find somewhere to live or keep a roof over their heads.
The latest Rental Pain Index from Suburbtrends, as of January 2024, paints a dire picture of the Australian rental market.
Suburbtrends founder Kent Lardner said the January report showed an "unprecedented level of rental stress".
"This situation is putting immense financial pressure on Australian renters," he said.
The rental crunch is nothing new for Leeton shire residents as the market has always been tight.
Amato Real Estate licensee Gino Amato weighed in on the issue.
"This area it's definitely hard to get a rental," he said.
"People are crying out everywhere for rentals. Whether it's here, Sydney, Melbourne. It seems to be an issue everywhere.
"I've been in the game for 32 years. I don't know why this has all happened. I still can't put my finger on it.
"The market is booming from a sales point of view. Supply is tight and the demand is still there.
"The need is there for people wanting to buy, but that need for renters seems to always be increasing, but there just isn't the huge amount of supply."
Mr Amato said it wasn't a new issue facing renters in Leeton shire, but he said the door at his business was always open for people to come in and discuss their options.
He said he would always do his best to find people somewhere to live to the best of his ability with the stock on hand.
Mr Amato, like many, said the rental crisis was a complex issue that required a multifaceted approach to find solutions, not just in Leeton, but across the country.
This was also highlighted in the data from Suburbtrends, which called for urgent policy solutions to address the soaring rental costs and limited housing availability.
Leeton Shire Council has initiated the development of a new housing strategy, succeeding the existing Leeton Shire Council Housing Strategy 2021-2041.
